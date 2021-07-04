O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,543 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE SOI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $451.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

