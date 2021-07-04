O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,941 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.