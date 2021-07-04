Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head to Head Analysis

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -941.34% -367.25% Aspira Women’s Health -408.34% -95.96% -69.22%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nymox Pharmaceutical and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 118.79%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 124.71 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -28.78

Nymox Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

