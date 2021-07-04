Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NPV stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

