Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NPV stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $16.98.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
