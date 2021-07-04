Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
