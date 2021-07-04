Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE NBB opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

