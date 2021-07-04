Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JTD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 17,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JTD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

