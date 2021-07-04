Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JTD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 17,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
