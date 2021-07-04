Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.