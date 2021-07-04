Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
