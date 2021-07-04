Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
