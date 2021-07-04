Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

