Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

