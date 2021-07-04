Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 34.6% in June

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,366,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,236,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 388,303 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,077,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 369,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

