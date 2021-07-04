Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report $9.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.54 billion and the highest is $10.68 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $8.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $24.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 368.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nutrien by 122.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $390,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

