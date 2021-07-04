NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.43

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.43 and traded as low as C$10.05. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 245,319 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.92. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,308.82. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Rimelman sold 58,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.92, for a total value of C$753,980.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,554,251. Insiders sold 178,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,673 in the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.