NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.