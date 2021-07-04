Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,644 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $33,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

