Northern Trust Corp Acquires 35,368 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Mercury Systems worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,551 shares of company stock worth $336,538 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

