North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 22,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,662. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.50.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.79% and a return on equity of 913.77%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

