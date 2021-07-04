Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 4.33 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £13.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.27. Non-Standard Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12).

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 215,500 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.