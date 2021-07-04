Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $116,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $322.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.22 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

