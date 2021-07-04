Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $96,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.