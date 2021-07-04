Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $246,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

MA opened at $375.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.