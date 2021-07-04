Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $533.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.45. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

