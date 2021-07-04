Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 805,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

