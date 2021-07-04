Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of FTK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.
