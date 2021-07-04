Noble Financial Begins Coverage on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of FTK opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.44.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 177.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

