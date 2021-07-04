Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.