Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NDGPF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

