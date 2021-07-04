Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.97. Nidec shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 48,273 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Nidec alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.