NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is poised to benefit from its decision to sell Canadian portoflio, acquire domestic assets and focus on organic projects, that will assist it to expand domestic renewable operations. Its eight natural gas pipelines are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production in the United States. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1GW renewable project from Energy Resources will further expand its operations. It has financial flexibility to meet its near-term debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the firm’s dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $52.53 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

