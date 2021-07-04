NextDAO (NAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $139,915.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $139,915.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044780 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,047,879,009 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,646,900 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

