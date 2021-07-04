New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Financial Analysis

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

53.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.83 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.21 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.79 $19.45 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 97.46% 9.41% 3.55% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.