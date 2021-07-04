New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Short Interest Update

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,456,396. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in New Relic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,152,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

