Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 79.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 53.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at $10,323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

