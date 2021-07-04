Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.75 on Friday. Value Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

