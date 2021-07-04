Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,437.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

