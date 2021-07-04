Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.86% of Unifi worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Unifi by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 264.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFI stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.16 million, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

