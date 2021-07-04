Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 581 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

