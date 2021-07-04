NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. 129,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,705 shares of company stock worth $2,898,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $373,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

