Nestree Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $1.19 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.85 or 0.99960996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007754 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

