Nervos Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.87 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $333.45 million and $13.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,562.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.82 or 0.06618857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.13 or 0.01501943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00411288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00162954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.30 or 0.00622301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00425284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00345120 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,739,245,619 coins and its circulating supply is 26,917,770,796 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.