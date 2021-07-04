NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $313.50

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 313.50 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 9389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCC. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £967.03 million and a PE ratio of 69.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

