Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $591.32 million, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

