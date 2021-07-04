Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NAVI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 982,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,056. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. Navient has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 189,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Navient by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

