National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE NSA opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

