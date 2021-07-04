National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.8 days.

NTIOF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $2.3533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

