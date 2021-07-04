National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

