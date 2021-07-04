Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.88 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

