Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report sales of $167.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.99 million to $169.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $675.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $693.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $705.61 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. 468,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,854. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

