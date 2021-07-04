Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,487 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Antero Midstream worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NYSE AM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

