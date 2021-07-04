Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,252 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.