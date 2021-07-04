Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $221,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.