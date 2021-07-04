Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

